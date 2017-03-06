Photo: Getty Images

Damari Wayne reportedly got away with his first two carjackings. His third would’ve gone the same way, if it hadn’t been for the car’s meddling three pedals and stick shift.

Cleveland.com reports Wayne, 18, is suspected of having tried to steal three cars in the span of ten days between Feb. 11 and Feb. 21. The key word, there, is “tried.” The third theft didn’t work out so hot when he and his buddy couldn’t figure out how to drive a manual transmission, despite forcing the car’s owner to coach them at gunpoint.

Only an hour after the second robbery he’s accused of (itself only 10 days after the first robby he’s accused of), Wayne and his 17-year-old accomplice allegedly went after another vehicle. It was a Ford Mustang, according to ABC News 5, and the duo allegedly told the driver they’d kill him if he didn’t get out.

When Wayne’s 17-year-old friend couldn’t figure out how to drive a stick, he apparently pulled out an airsoft gun and tried forcing the owner to coach him through it. Cleveland.com described the incident, saying:



The 17-year-old got in the driver’s seat, but couldn’t drive a stick shift. The teen pointed the gun at the [Mustang owner] while the man tried to explain how use the gears, according to court records.

Eventually, the two teens gave up, and ran to a nearby train station and onto a train after relieving the Mustang owner of his phone. Police traced that phone, asked the Rapid Transit Authority to lock the train doors and arrested the two suspects. They find the pair’s toy gun, the Mustang owner’s phone and keys to both vehicles stolen earlier that day.

There’s no word on what happened to the 17-year-old, but Cleveland.com says Wayne is being charged with three counts of aggravated robbery, and now sits in city jail on $100,000 bond.

Next time learn to drive stick before turning to a life of crime, dude.