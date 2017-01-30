OutRun -- 'Magical Sound Shower'Patrick GeorgeToday 8:30amFiled to: Traffic JamsSegaOutRun119EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement Longtime tipster Paulo points out this whole soundtrack is now on Spotify, along with a couple other classic Sega jams like Fantazy Zone and NiGHTS. Enjoy!Patrick Georgepatrick@jalopnik.com@bypatrickgeorgeEditor-in-chief at Jalopnik. 1985 BMW 325e.Reply11 repliesLeave a reply