Here it is. Watch until the end:



“Is that a Model 3?” The test driver–assuming he’s not an android with a lower body composed of wires and pneumatic tubes–gamely laughs it off, but you know, deep inside, this has to hurt.

Advertisement

This is the automotive equivalent of every time someone has come up to Nick Nolte and said “Gary Busey! I love your work!”

It never stops hurting.