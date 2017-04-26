If you need to travel long distances with a pet, the only real option you have is to fly it with you. Unfortunately, sometimes this might not be the safest option for your animal.
Fifty-three animals died on United flights between January 2012 and February 2017, reports USA Today, citing data from the Transportation Department’s Air Travel Consumer Report. A total of 136 animals died in total on all flights across all airlines in that given period of time.
Simon, the three-foot continental giant rabbit that died in the cargo hold of a United Airlines flight this week, wasn’t counted in the report.