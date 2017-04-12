One of the biggest perks of this job is interacting with our readers, who are always amazing. How amazing? This amazing: one of our readers, named CJ, went through a considerable amount of trouble to Cars-ize the cars of some of us writers!

Advertisement

From left to right we have Andrew’s Scout, Raph’s old Baja, Mike’s Yugo, David’s Willys, and my Beetle.

They’re fantastic, right? So much so I even can put away my longstanding issues with the Cars anthropomorphization techniques. And you know what? Even if I can’t, CJ provided me with an alternate version of my car, with the eyes properly placed:

Man, our readers are the best.