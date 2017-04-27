For real this time? Apparently. I guess so, or at least until next time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

To recap: NAFTA, passed in the early 1990s, eliminated most tariffs on products traded between the U.S., Canada and Mexico, which for the car industry has also meant a huge boost to vehicle production in Mexico, but at the same time a sizable jump in car choices for American consumers. But Trump on the campaign trail long said U.S. was getting screwed in the deal and frequently used it as a punching bag as he appealed to disaffected Rust Belt voters—especially in states that are, or once were, heavy on car production.

For a while, based on his campaign promises, it seemed America would be done with NAFTA. But! In late March it came out that the U.S. would simply renegotiate our terms of the deal instead. “Modest changes” would be sought to the “worst deal ever,” we were told. Sure.

And then! It came out this week that instead, the U.S. might be leaving, an order reportedly made under close supervision by White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, a nationalist who hates the joys of globalization and is likely the one pushing the president toward more protectionist economic policies.