The North American Free Trade Agreement is one of the United States’ most critical trade deals for the car business and other industries, but it’s also one that candidate Donald Trump lambasted as “the worst deal ever” on the campaign trail. He’s president now, apparently. So is America in or is it out of NAFTA? The answer is in, today, unlike the maybe out we situation we had earlier this week.
Okay So Now The U.S. Is Not Leaving NAFTA After All
Jalopnik · Patrick George