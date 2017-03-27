Of Course You Release A Corolla iM Drift Car With A Tribute To Initial DStef Schrader31 minutes agoFiled to: Hoon of the DayEurobeat IntensifiesInitial DFrederic AasboHOTDFormula DriftDrifting203EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAll photos credit: Papadakis RacingWho would have thought the Toyota Corolla iM would do anything more than haul high schoolers and old people who really loved their last Scion?Advertisement 2015 Formula Drift world champion Frederic Aasbo did, which is why his Papadakis Racing team not only made one into a drift car, but did a full shot-for-shot remake to the Initial D opening sequence to announce it. The world’s cutest drift car packs 1,000 horsepower and 850 ft-lbs. of torque out of a turbocharged, nitrous-fed 2.4-liter four-cylinder Toyota 2AR engine that runs on E85. Mmm, corn and tire smell!Also, Toyota? Please give us a crazy overpowered rear-wheel-drive Corolla iM now. If you won’t stuff more power into the 86, at least give us a tire-killing version of the adorable Corolla hatchback. Drift All The Cars Drifting's Great Underdog BMW Driver Is Running A Ford Now Watch The Reigning Formula Drift Champion Slide Up A Mountain Sideways This Is The Angriest Engine I've Heard In A WhileStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply20 repliesLeave a reply