Funny enough, the shenanigans have nothing to do with pronouncing the name correctly. Advertisement The Serious Porsche People will tell you that each 911 is handbuilt by the mystical elves, using only the most spectacular and precious Earth-metals known to man.These vehicles have only one purpose in life: to grip the road. That's why the elves invented four-wheel-steering and installed large wings on the backs of the especially sportish 911s. Advertisement Like the GT3 RS, which stands for Get Tracked3 Really Speed. That is the serious track carver. Which is why you'd think that skidding, sliding and drifting are things that it doesn't like to do.Well, you'd be wrong.ElvesHow To Drive A Porsche 911 On Ice When All It Wants To Do Is Ruin Your DayPlease Enjoy This McLaren 675LT Chasing Down A Porsche 911 GT3 RS On The Nürburgring Lego's New 2,700-Piece Porsche 911 Is a Work of ArtKristen Leekristen.lee@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.