Funny enough, the shenanigans have nothing to do with pronouncing the name correctly.

The Serious Porsche People will tell you that each 911 is handbuilt by the mystical elves, using only the most spectacular and precious Earth-metals known to man.

These vehicles have only one purpose in life: to grip the road. That’s why the elves invented four-wheel-steering and installed large wings on the backs of the especially sportish 911s.

Like the GT3 RS, which stands for Get Tracked3 Really Speed. That is the serious track carver. Which is why you’d think that skidding, sliding and drifting are things that it doesn’t like to do.

Well, you’d be wrong.