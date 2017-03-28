Top Gear host, German racing driver and Queen of the Nürburgring Sabine Schmitz knows the track like the back of her hand. Know how I know?



Advertisement

She can name every single corner of the damn thing from memory. I mean... if I had driven it as many times as she has, I might be able to pull that off, too. Maybe. I don’t think I’ll ever be as cool as her, though.

We should just go ahead and crown her Queen of the World.