Of Course Sabine Schmitz Can Name Every Corner Of The Nürburgring From MemoryKristen LeeToday 9:03amFiled to: Sabine SchmitzTop GearNurburgring6615EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTop Gear host, German racing driver and Queen of the Nürburgring Sabine Schmitz knows the track like the back of her hand. Know how I know?AdvertisementShe can name every single corner of the damn thing from memory. I mean... if I had driven it as many times as she has, I might be able to pull that off, too. Maybe. I don’t think I’ll ever be as cool as her, though.We should just go ahead and crown her Queen of the World.Top Gear Fun Why The Next Season Of Top Gear Could Be A Top Gear For EveryoneWe Asked The Top Gear Hosts Weird Questions About Cars Top Gear's Chris Harris Answers Obscure Trivia Questions Sideways At 120 MPH Kristen Leekristen@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply66 repliesLeave a reply