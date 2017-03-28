Top Gear host, German racing driver and Queen of the Nürburgring Sabine Schmitz knows the track like the back of her hand. Know how I know?

Advertisement

She can name every single corner of the damn thing from memory. I mean... if I had driven it as many times as she has, I might be able to pull that off, too. Maybe. I don’t think I’ll ever be as cool as her, though.

We should just go ahead and crown her Queen of the World.

Top Gear Fun

Why The Next Season Of Top Gear Could Be A Top Gear For Everyone
We Asked The Top Gear Hosts Weird Questions About Cars 
Top Gear's Chris Harris Answers Obscure Trivia Questions Sideways At 120 MPH 