Now We Must Be Patient For The Chris Harris Bugatti Chiron Top Gear ReviewJustin T. WestbrookToday 9:00pmFiled to: Top GearChris HarrisBugatti ChironVeyronMatt LeBlanc92EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Screencap via Instagram After almost forgetting about the season finale of The Grand Tour last night, I yet again slipped into the altered state of life where there’s no new episodes of old-Top Gear content or new-Top Gear content and my mind wanders, at times dangerously, adrift. And then Chris Harris was spotted in a Bugatti Chiron. Advertisement It’s not much, but it’s enough to get me really curious about the next season of the revamped Top Gear—this time revamped again without Chris Evans. It’s Chris Harris, arguably the best part of the new series, in the Bugatti Chiron, of which we’ve seen very little high-production-value cinema porn of, in Dubai, where they let fast celebrities in fast cars do whatever they want. Advertisement TopGear.com also teased Harris in a Ferrari FXX K and a little 20 second snippet of the new season, which only promises that it’s “coming soon.”Via CarScoopsAnd So We WaitTop Gear Is Back To Banging Up Old Cars Again, Thankfully Without Chris EvansTop Gear's Rory Reid Orders The Worst SaladWatch Top Gear's Chris Harris Review The Hell Out Of The BMW M2Justin T. Westbrookjustin@jalopnik.com@WestbrookTweetsNight editor at JalopnikReply9 repliesLeave a reply