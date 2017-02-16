Nothing Is More Amusing Than Making Duck Sounds With Ridiculously Powerful CarsStef SchraderToday 1:30pmFiled to: Hoon of the Dayduck callsHOTDChevrolet CorvetteRam 1500superchargerCorvetteRam734EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via Cleetus McFarland How do fistfuls of duck calls hold up to an 841-horsepower Corvette’s exhaust? What about the oversized pipes of a modified Ram 1500 truck, or a supercharger’s blow-off valve? Behold, all that is quack. Advertisement Cleetus McFarland answered the internet’s most pressing question brilliantly with two of his cars: how can I make my car sound like a duck? Armed with a small army of single-reed mallard duck calls, zip ties and duct tape, here’s how he turned his cars into the ultimate quacking machines. McFarland’s first duck call stunt was a rousing success. He attached a duck call to the blow-off valve on his Ram truck’s supercharger, which held up surprisingly well, allowing McFarland to prank drive-thru employees and a parts store worker. “I’m going to leave this thing on here permanently.” Do it for Dale, bro. For Dale. McFarland’s next stunt—packing duck calls up his exhaust pipes—ended up melting a few in the process, but was still highly amusing. Personally, I think he needs to hide one in the air conditioner vent somehow for maximum passenger annoyance. Quack!Team Chicken ForeverHere Are Ten Cars That Deserved 'Screaming Chicken' Firebird-Style Hood Decals Charlie's Back At It Again With His Blue Pants!!Man Fined $500 For Driving While Eating A Rotisserie ChickenStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply73 repliesLeave a reply