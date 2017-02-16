A thought came to my head today that has nothing at all to do with the new Ferrari 812 Superfast in any way, shape, or form: what is the ugliest car Ferrari has ever made?

Again, this is certainly not a reflection on the current 812 Superfast a car that is certainly not repulsing or disjointed at all.

It’s, uh, striking. Sure. Yeah. Definitely that. And the name is good, so that counts for something. Right?

I would never say that the 812 Superfast is a terrifying design-scream fit for a cubist art show. That would be rude.

Which Ferrari, then, do you think was ugliest?

