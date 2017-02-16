Not That This Has Anything To Do With The 812 Superfast But What Was The Ugliest Ferrari Ever Made?Raphael OrloveToday 3:59pmFiled to: Please Don't Be Mad FerrariCar DesignFerrari 812 SuperfastCountersteerFerrari4083EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink A thought came to my head today that has nothing at all to do with the new Ferrari 812 Superfast in any way, shape, or form: what is the ugliest car Ferrari has ever made? Again, this is certainly not a reflection on the current 812 Superfast a car that is certainly not repulsing or disjointed at all. It’s, uh, striking. Sure. Yeah. Definitely that. And the name is good, so that counts for something. Right? I would never say that the 812 Superfast is a terrifying design-scream fit for a cubist art show. That would be rude. Advertisement Advertisement Which Ferrari, then, do you think was ugliest?I'm Not Going To Say It's The F430 But It Could Easily Be The F430How Will History Remember The Ferrari F430?The Ferrari 550 Had One Of The Most Luxuriously Pointless Options A Sports Car Can HaveThis Is What The Guts Of A Ferrari F40 Look LikeRaphael Orloveraphael@jalopnik.com@raphaelorloveRaphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.Reply408 repliesLeave a reply