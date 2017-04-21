If you’re a kid of the 1990s, chances are you’ve got a diecast Volkswagen Corrado collecting dust on a bookshelf somewhere at home; a car which you regard as a unicorn, an artifact you lust over as it reminds you of the days of your tuner youth, modding and street racing Vdubs and Hondas—or wishing that you could live that life.
Advertisement
You read somewhere the car has Porsche-inspired engineering and you got all worked up over the fact that it sort of looks like a DeLorean. You were enthralled. Even then you knew the Corrado was one of those cool cars you had to own one day.
Curiously, the Corrado seems to have been in the news a lot lately in 2017, thanks to one Canadian dealer selling it for a laughable price and then a Regular Car Review. Well, I took one out for a drive. A very yellow one, as you can see.