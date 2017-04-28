My favorite cars that I’ve driven share one thing in common: some kind soul ripped out most of the unnecessary bits in the interior, and either sold them to road-going cars’ owners, or put them in the dumpster. If you buy a car to have fun with, all those frou-frou interior niceties are just extra weight.
I wanted to give Top Gear’s Chris Harris a hug when reviewed the Alfa Romeo Giulia this season. Harris noted—as an aside, not as the focus of his review—that the Alfa Romeo Giulia had some flimsy bits in comparison to the heavier BMW M3. (Our review concurs, if you’re curious.)