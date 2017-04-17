A recently uncovered document from the California Air Resources Board, via The Truth About Cars, has revealed the oncoming of a 3.6-liter AWD Regal, and considering the 2017 lineup so far only includes a four-cylinder engine, this thing must be our new GS. Your first thought may stray to the 3.6-liter V6 found in the Camaro, and wouldn’t that be nice?

Let’s start with admitting that the ideal new Buick Regal GS is a non-TourX’d Regal wagon with a manual and, sure, the 3.6-liter 335 hp V6 out of the extremely enjoyable Camaro. Of course, if you expect any of that to happen, you have probably already asked the maid for extra chocolate mints on your way out of the door, packed up your Chevy Cavalier, and then completely checked out from reality.

The document reveals that this suspected new GS will only come with the new nine-speed automatic transmission, so no manual. We can also go ahead and assume Buick wont go and be THAT fun, so let’s rule out most odds of the GS being anything other than the sportback sedan. While we’re at it, we can also go ahead and pretty much rule out the chance of a 100 hp jump in power by Buick stealing the Camaro engine.

You see, GM has a lot of 3.6-liter V6 engines scattered across its lineup. The key here is to keep in mind that the new Regal has a transverse, front-engine, front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive setup.

There are plenty of options within the Buick lineup that fit the parameters. There’s the 3.6-liter LGX V6 with 310 hp and 282 lb-ft of torque, which is mounted transversely in the 2018 Buick LaCrosse. That engine is itself a tweaked, de-tuned version of the Camaro’s LGX V6. Does this mean you could find a way to push it up to the Camaro’s power output? Perhaps. Do I think GM will do it for you? No. There’s also the 288 hp LLT V6 variant found in the current Buick Enclave, which is also a transverse setup.

Considering the power output of the announced 2.0-liter four-cylinder in the 2018 Regal, a whopping 250 hp that almost matches what the outgoing GS performs at, it seems like 288 hp to 310 hp would be a suitable enough jump in power for the GS without completely abandoning the promise of fuel-efficiency and other bullshit corporate reasoning.

Or maybe I am wrong and we’ll get an AWD Camaro sedan that looks like an actually-good Buick. I won’t be mad.