The recently introduced 2018 Buick Regal Sportback and TourX (wagon) are lovely Buick machines, and it didn’t take long for word to slip of a possible continuation of the Regal GS model. The question then became how far GM would take it, and some have answered “335 horsepower Camaro V6!” and that answer is probably wrong.
No, The New Buick Regal GS Probably Wont Get The Chevy Camaro's 335 HP V6
