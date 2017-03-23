No One In Australia Can DriveKristen LeeToday 11:20amFiled to: DashcamsAustraliaWTF31412EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Every time I think to myself, “Nah, I probably don’t need to buy a dashcam,” I see a video like this and then I start browsing Amazon all over again. Advertisement I’m watching this video mostly slack-jawed because I’m seeing these events unfold and I just cannot understand how. How does someone cross the street when it is clearly not their turn to walk? How does someone spin their car around that easily? How did that wheel just come off?Look, Australia seems like a really nice place to visit. I just might not want to drive there.Hat tip to Andrew!Dashcams See EverythingBrake-Checking Road-Raging Asshole Sends Car Flipping Down The Highway Watching This Truck Almost Topple And Then Recover Will Cost You A Pair Of PantsDon't Fuck With A Ford ExplorerKristen Leekristen@jalopnik.com@KristenLeeWriter at Jalopnik and consumer of many noodles.Reply314 repliesLeave a reply