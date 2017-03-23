GIF

Every time I think to myself, “Nah, I probably don’t need to buy a dashcam,” I see a video like this and then I start browsing Amazon all over again.

I’m watching this video mostly slack-jawed because I’m seeing these events unfold and I just cannot understand how. How does someone cross the street when it is clearly not their turn to walk? How does someone spin their car around that easily? How did that wheel just come off?

Look, Australia seems like a really nice place to visit. I just might not want to drive there.

Hat tip to Andrew!