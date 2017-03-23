GIF
GIF via DailyDrivenExotics

YouTuber DailyDrivenExotics’ Liberty Walk Ferrari 458 GTR got wrecked during Monterey Car Week last year. Instead of waiting around for it to be completely fixed, they took it out for a rip missing its doors and most of its front end. It runs. It drives. There’s just enough parts back on to make it work. Why not?

Honestly, I’m digging the no-doors look.

Advertisement

When a car sounds as good as this fireball-shooting 458, why muffle that glorious Ferrari wail with doors?

Cars We Love

Watch A Ferrari-Powered Toyota GT86 Drift Around A Ferrari 458
Watch Us Blast A Ferrari 458 Italia Around The 'Ring For /RING TESTED
Watch Ryan Tuerck Drift The Crap Out Of The Ferrari 458-Swapped Toyota GT86