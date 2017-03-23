GIF GIF via DailyDrivenExotics

YouTuber DailyDrivenExotics’ Liberty Walk Ferrari 458 GTR got wrecked during Monterey Car Week last year. Instead of waiting around for it to be completely fixed, they took it out for a rip missing its doors and most of its front end. It runs. It drives. There’s just enough parts back on to make it work. Why not?



Honestly, I’m digging the no-doors look.



When a car sounds as good as this fireball-shooting 458, why muffle that glorious Ferrari wail with doors?

