No Front End, No Care: The Ferrari 458 Will Rip Mad Donuts AnywayStef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayFerrari 458HOTDLiberty WalkdonutsDailyDrivenExoticsFerrariLiberty Walk Ferrari 458 GTR232EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via DailyDrivenExotics YouTuber DailyDrivenExotics’ Liberty Walk Ferrari 458 GTR got wrecked during Monterey Car Week last year. Instead of waiting around for it to be completely fixed, they took it out for a rip missing its doors and most of its front end. It runs. It drives. There’s just enough parts back on to make it work. Why not? Honestly, I’m digging the no-doors look. Advertisement When a car sounds as good as this fireball-shooting 458, why muffle that glorious Ferrari wail with doors? Cars We Love Watch A Ferrari-Powered Toyota GT86 Drift Around A Ferrari 458Watch Us Blast A Ferrari 458 Italia Around The 'Ring For /RING TESTEDWatch Ryan Tuerck Drift The Crap Out Of The Ferrari 458-Swapped Toyota GT86Stef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply23 repliesLeave a reply