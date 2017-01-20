Nissan NISMOed Everything For Tokyo Auto SalonKat Callahan (鮎川きお)31 minutes agoFiled to: OPRAHGIFJalopnik EastTokyo Auto SalonTASTAS2017NissanNISMO172EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink It’s not terribly surprising that Nissan would bring a NISMO GT-R to the Tokyo Auto Salon, but it was somewhat of a surprise that most of Nissan’s booth was NISMO. Including a NISMO Fairlady Z, a NISMO Juke, and a NISMO March! OK, so I can understand why performance versions of the GT-R and the Fairlady Z would make sense. They’re already sports cars, so adding performance packages does seem to be, well, normal. However, I’m not exactly sold on idea of performance modifications for the crossover Juke. Of course, adding performance to vehicles we wouldn’t normally consider to be performance vehicles is pretty Jalop. So... Good going Nissan? As far as the NISMO March is concerned, I’m all about those super-minis. While I have never been a huge fan of the March’s design language, I’m definitely a fan of adding as much performance as possible to super-minis, and if that means NISMO-ing the March, this is something I can enthusiastically support.Nismo All The Things!The 2017 Nissan Sentra Nismo Keeps The Dream Of A Fun Basic Car Alive Nissan's High-Performance Halo Car For Dubai Is A Three-Row SUVThe Asymmetry Of The Nissan Sentra Nismo Is Driving Me InsaneKat Callahan (鮎川きお)kat.callahan@jalopnik.com@JezebelKatCorrespondent, Asia at Jalopnik. Lover of the Oxford Comma, despite AP Style, and the Commonwealth "S."Reply17 repliesLeave a reply