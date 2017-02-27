GIF

What ghosts? Who knows! But they seem to be there. The first trailer for the eighth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise, The Fate of the Furious, revealed that Dom Is The Bad Guy. Why? We didn’t know. This new international trailer sheds some light on things.



Charlize Theron’s character seems to know Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) from somewhere and somehow recruits him to be on her side. She has to have something pretty big on him; otherwise, he would not have turned on his family.

Also, yes, the trailer has explosions and fast cars and stuff, if you’re looking for that. I just want to solve this damn mystery.

Check out the trailer. And be sure to be listening for Pitbull/Mr. Worldwide/Mr. 305 in the beginning. All movie trailers should have Pitbull.

The Fate of the Furious hits theaters on April 14.