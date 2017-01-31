NELSONTYC -- Cover of Pharrell's 'Happy' On OtomatoneJason TorchinskyToday 8:30amFiled to: Traffic Jams52EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTraffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams. Advertisement How have I never heard of the Otomatone before? It’s like a Theremin and a Muppet version of a sperm had a baby, and now it’s making sweet, sweet music. I gotta get one of these. Jason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply5 repliesLeave a reply