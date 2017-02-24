Traffic sucks, so why not start your morning off with some music? You provide the toast and we’ll provide the jams.

Advertisement

I first saw Young perform back in 2011 at the lovely Fox Theatre in downtown Detroit. He was touring off (I think?) Le Noise, a terrific yet underrated album, so the show was a solo offering. Just Neil. Near the end, he played a rendition of this song. The setting was perfect. I couldn’t believe how great—and full—it sounded on his own.

I still prefer the original, though. What a song.