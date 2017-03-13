GIF

A strange yellow Honda S2000-shaped Ford Mustang crashed while leaving a local car show in Connecticut over the weekend, mystifying car experts everywhere.

Certainly, it’s clear that the car exhibits all Mustang characteristics. It’s at a car show, the driver gooses the throttle to impress people standing nearby, then the car goes on a mad hunt for the curb and loses a wheel.

What’s strange is that this particular Ford Mustang, spotted by r/Cars, appears to have a number of large ‘H’ badges on it and bears an uncanny resemblance to the lovely and well-balanced sports car dubbed the S2000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

We at Jalopnik will continue to investigate this matter and will update if the mystery is solved.

Look At These Weird Mustangs

Reminder: Drift Mode Does Not Make You A Driving God
This Asshat BMW M4 Crash Is Why Cars And Coffee Gets Cancelled
Mustang Owners Rejoice As A Camaro Wrecks Leaving A Cars And Coffee