Mysterious Honda-Shaped Ford Mustang Crashes Leaving Car Show
Raphael Orlove
Today 4:26pm
Filed to: Honda S2000
Ford Mustang
Car Shows
Car Crashes

A strange yellow Honda S2000-shaped Ford Mustang crashed while leaving a local car show in Connecticut over the weekend, mystifying car experts everywhere. Certainly, it's clear that the car exhibits all Mustang characteristics. It's at a car show, the driver gooses the throttle to impress people standing nearby, then the car goes on a mad hunt for the curb and loses a wheel.

What's strange is that this particular Ford Mustang, spotted by r/Cars, appears to have a number of large 'H' badges on it and bears an uncanny resemblance to the lovely and well-balanced sports car dubbed the S2000.

We at Jalopnik will continue to investigate this matter and will update if the mystery is solved.

Look At These Weird Mustangs
Reminder: Drift Mode Does Not Make You A Driving God
This Asshat BMW M4 Crash Is Why Cars And Coffee Gets Cancelled
Mustang Owners Rejoice As A Camaro Wrecks Leaving A Cars And Coffee

Raphael Orlove
Raphael Orlove is staff editor for Jalopnik.