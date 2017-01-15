The only thing worse than winter driving in a RWD Mustang is probably winter driving in a RWD Mustang that can’t get over the train crossing, when a train is coming.



In what must have been a pretty pants-shitting, too-close-for-comfort moment for all involved, a group of helpful citizens chipped in to help push this stuck Mustang off of a rail crossing in the Portland snow.

Via KATU:

The train doesn’t look to be moving too fast, but trains are more about momentum than anything and it probably would have hurt very, very bad for all involved.

Honestly I can’t say what I’d do, but my first instinct with anything dangerous in life is typically to give up immediately. Luckily this Mustang driver managed to have a surprising amount of willing and helpful people around to save them and their car.