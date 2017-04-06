The Boston Globe says the state’s new law ensnared drivers for anything from license suspensions to violent crimes and sexual offenses.

The state reviewed the criminal and driving records of nearly 71,000 drivers who had already passed reviews by the companies, and rejected 8,206 — about 11 percent. Hundreds were disqualified for having serious crimes on their record, including violent or sexual offenses, and others for driving-related offenses, such as drunken driving or reckless driving, according to the state Department of Public Utilities. The agency said it rejected 51 applications from sex offenders and 352 for incidents related to “Sex, Abuse, and Exploitation.”

The new system launched in January, and the Globe reports it rejected “many drivers” who passed Uber and Lyft’s own reviews. “These statistics show clearly that passengers were potentially at risk before regulations took effect,” Mayor Carlo DeMaria of Everett told the newspaper.

Background checks for Uber and Lyft drivers remains a particularly relevant point in Massachusetts; on Christmas Day, for example, a Lyft driver was charged for allegedly stabbing a passenger. Turns out, the driver had a prior conviction that, according to Lyft’s background check standards, should’ve made her ineligible to drive.