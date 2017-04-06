Background checks have been a major sticking point for Uber and Lyft. Both, for instance, dropped serious loot to spike a law in Austin. They also threatened to leave Maryland over a proposed fingerprint background check system. If laws there had gone into place, you might’ve seen more stories like this: more than 8,000 drivers for the ride-hailing services failed new background checks in Massachusetts—reportedly including 51 sex offenders.
More Than 8,000 Uber And Lyft Drivers Failed New Background Checks In Massachusetts
