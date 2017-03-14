A Minnesota man survived an insane crash that reportedly involved his car driving off an embankment, flying over 210 feet of open water, coming to a stop on ice, and making it to a nearby home around 3:30 a.m. The local police chief politely called this a “miracle.”



According to the Echo Press, police in Alexandria, Minnesota, received reports around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday of a man that showed up bloodied at someone’s house, stating that his car was trashed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Little did police know at the time that the man, 38-year-old James Sundby, had survived a wild crash that entailed him flying over what was apparently a huge body of water. More from the Echo Press:

According to Jim Chan, whose father lives two houses down from where the crash occurred, the embankment Sundby drove off is where North McKay Avenue meets South L’Homme Dieu Drive, just south of the lake. “My dad said he was awoken from him (Sundby) pounding on the door saying, ‘Let me in, I need to warm up,’” said Chan. Rather than let Sundby in, Chan’s father called the police for assistance. By that point, Sundby had gone on to another house and entered it. According to the homeowner, Andy Armstrong, Sundby had been there an unknown amount of time before awaking him.

That homeowner, Armstrong, reportedly said it was “apparent” that Sundby had no clue what had happened. “He was very apologetic and said, ‘I’m sorry. I’m in the wrong house. I don’t know what’s going on,’” Armstrong tole the newspaper. Sundby, in a slight bit of apocrypha, apparently said no and left.

“That’s when I called the police,” Armstrong told the Echo Press. “It took about 15 to 20 minutes to find him.”



Sponsored

Police don’t suspect drugs and alcohol are a factor, and Sundby isn’t facing criminal charges. Whatever the case, he seems pretty damn lucky to be alive.