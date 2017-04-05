Recent political changes in Cuba, including expanded accessibility to personal transportation and loosening restrictions of trade and tourism with the U.S., have put a fresh light on the country’s car scene. Popular YouTube channel Mighty Car Mods just released a beautiful documentary on the culture, the people and the cars of the communist state.
Discover The Incredible Cars Of Cuba And The People Who Keep Them Running
