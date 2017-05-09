Subarus supposedly have the most loyal owners in the world. Let’s see if this Nice Price or Crack Pipe elder Brat has you saying, I got your back, bro.

Not too many of you were willing to back the asking price for yesterday’s tidy 1989 Tatra 613, even though it was decked out in what was reputed to be full KGB regalia. The nice thing however, was that in the comments the puns fell faster than the car, and we all got to enjoy some good yucks along with its 88-percent Crack Pipe loss.

The KGB were famous for their harassment of dissenters and nonconformists alike, and woe to you if they showed up on your doorstep to “ask a few questions.” Today’s we’re going trade the nudniks for a Brat, and we’ll just see if it’s something that might be a little more welcome if it were to turn up in your driveway.

This 1985 Subaru Brat GL looks to be a survivor, and seeing as it apparently lived much of its life in California, I’d say that for years it was doing far better than just surviving. The seller claims that he bought it from the car’s original owner who he says averred it had only ever been driven in the rain twice in its life. I guess those were the two trips it took out of state.

This trucklet also apparently had a cap on its bed for much of its existence, hence the nice shape of the two suicide seats back in the back. The folks up front get much nicer accommodations, including a set of T-tops, however we don’t get to see any of the interior because taking its picture would steal its soul or something. Seriously people, let’s see all of the car you’re trying to unload. This isn’t some sort of burlesque show where something needs to be left to the imagination.

The exterior gets much better coverage in the ad, and looks to be in amazingly nice shape for its age. There’s a claim of no rust and even the B-pillar decals appear factory fresh. Yes, the wheels do look like they came off a gardener’s trailer, but those are what Subaru chose to put on the cars so I say go with it.

Powering the truck is a 73-horsepower 1,781-cc EA-81 flat four, and backing that up is a four-speed stick with hill-holder and hi/lo AWD. It’s said to come with just over 100K on the clock.

Okay, I’ve got another pissy complaint about this car’s ad. Do you see that engine shot above? What’s holding up the hood? That’s right, it’s a long metal rod. And what’s immediately in front of that on the radiator support? Yep, the built-in hood stay. Maybe I’m being too critical here, but for some reason this just pops my ticks.

What else can one say about the Subaru Brat? Ruth Gordon once humorously pitch them employing her trademark sense of irascible curmudgeonliness, and the tagline “Inexpensive and built to stay that way.” Let’s see... they have a little spring-loaded door on the side that covers a step. That’s pretty cool. Um, did I mention the trailer wheels?

Well, I guess that about covers it then. Thanks for stopping by and have a safe trip home… Oh wait, I almost forgot about the vote!

The price tag on this nicely preserved Brat is a cool $10,000. Yep, that’s a lot of dough-rey-me, but is it too much for the opportunity to scare the crap out of people by driving down the freeway with them in those hard-ass bed seats?

You decide!

Los Angeles Craigslist (However the car is claimed to be in Minnesota) or go here if the ad disappears.

H/T to notascratch for the hookup!

