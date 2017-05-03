Photo: Paul Sancya/AP

The only things colder than Michigan in January are the heartless police officers who have been ticketing people for warming up cars in their own damn driveways. But now the Michigan House of Representatives is trying to put a stop to this nonsense, the Detroit Free Press reports. Thank god.



Earlier this year, some poor bastard from Roseville got slapped with a $128 ticket for leaving his car idling unattended in his own driveway. The guy, Nick Taylor, was just warming up his car since the day’s high was supposed to be a blisteringly-cold 19 degrees.

But a police officer wasn’t having it, so he slapped a ticket on the cowl anyway. Then, in April, Taylor tried challenging the citation, but a judge refused to back down.