There are looming questions over the environmental impact of junking every dirty Volkswagen Dieselgate vehicle. But there some tangible outcomes from the massive VW settlements that are starting to emerge, like in Michigan where school officials are proposing to spend $30 million to replace old diesel school buses.
Michigan Plans To Use Dirty Dieselgate Money To Replace Its Diesel School Buses
There are looming questions over the environmental impact of junking every dirty Volkswagen Dieselgate vehicle. But there some tangible outcomes from the massive VW settlements that are starting to emerge, like in Michigan where school officials are proposing to spend $30 million to replace old diesel school buses.