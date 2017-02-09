Melt Your Frozen Brain With A Collection Of Incredible Cars Going Ice DriftingStef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the Dayice driftingHOTDicedrifting319EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via GHrallyemotion For those of us in the northeastern U.S., Winter Storm Niko is upon us. You know what you must do today. While you’re stuck inside, though, here is some inspiration. Rally cars of all shapes, sizes and marques! The Lancer Evolution IX wagon! A Porsche 924! That incredible BMW 650i rally car! Advertisement Every one of them, getting sideways on the ice. Ice hoonage is truly what brings this world together. You have a responsibility to go have some fun on four wheels today. Go forth, and hoon. Basic Life SkillsHow You And You Car Can Survive 2017’s First Big Winter StormThis BMW Puts Your Winter Driving To ShameHow To Get A Porsche 911 Sideways In The SnowStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply31 repliesLeave a reply