GIF GIF via Auto Addiction

We love a good, ridiculous backfire. Even better is a supercut of awesome exhaust flames and pops on one of the most sacred spaces to gearheads on earth: the Nürburgring.



As much as I like seeing flames come out of both sides of a dual exhaust, some of the biggest flames are out of one large pipe. For this reason, that white Supra is really, truly my spirit animal. (Or at least a good imitation of myself after Nuclear Taco Night.)

Advertisement

Occasional Jalopnik contributor Dale Lomas even made the cut in a Ford Fiesta ST, but with the kinds of flames we never like to see coming from a car: a massive race car fire. Fortunately, he lived to write about it afterwards.

