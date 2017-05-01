I felt like I’d been mostly thinking of American cars for these Meh Car Mondays, so this time I wanted to find something not produced here in our proud meh-motorworks. And I think I found a good candidate today: a car with a good history that managed to end its career not with a bang, not with a whimper, but with the sort of sigh you emit when you realize you have slightly less toothpaste than you thought. The ninth-generation Mitsubishi Galant.
The previous eight generations of Galant I wouldn’t consider meh at all; the early ones were charming little cars, some of which came to the U.S. as captive imports from Chrysler. And, of course, there was the early-’90s Galant VR-4, a 197 horsepower, rally-indoctrinated four-door box of a hell of a lot of fun.