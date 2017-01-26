Meet The Master Craftsman Who Makes The Engines For Singer's 911sTom McParlandToday 10:43amFiled to: SingerSinger Vehicle DesignPorsche 911Porsche5024EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkFrank Honsowetz of Ed Pink Racing Engines doesn’t even consider himself a “Porsche guy,” and specializes in building drag racing motors. But he is the only man that Singer Vehicle Design trusts to assemble their drool-worthy flat-six motors. A Porsche 911 “reimagined” by Singer seem insanely expensive for what, at first glance, seem like heavily reworked older sports cars. But you don’t really buy these cars for lap times or top speed. People buy Singers because they want an attention to detail and a level of craftsmanship not found on most cars that come out of a factory. Advertisement Advertisement Singer’s newest motor is a 4.0-liter flat-six that Petrolicious called a “work of art.” After Honsowetz and his team at EPRE work their magic the motor not only looks amazing put puts down an impressive 390 horsepower that will allow your Singer to sprint to 60 mph in about 3.3 seconds.In this video from Hagerty, we see how Honsowetz and his people go to work.(via Road and Track)Recommended StoriesPathetic Super Expensive Sports Car Tops Out At Just 176 MPHStare At This New Gorgeous White 911 From Singer And Weep Tears Of JoyThis Is How Singer Makes The Best 911s In The WorldTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply50 repliesLeave a reply