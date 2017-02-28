Extra Gear was the Top Gear spin-off that just felt like a breath of fresh air. It was the more relaxed, more fun, nerdier and behind-the-scenes goodness that we actually enjoyed more than regular Top Gear. And now it has a new host.



Taking to Twitter, Top Gear host Rory Reid announced that Extra Gear’s new host will be comedian George Lewis.

But who is he? Here’s a cheat sheet, from RadioTimes:

George is an up-and-coming comedian on the stand-up circuit, but hasn’t before starred on the television. Extra Gear will be his TV debut.



He cites Steve Coogan, Tim Key, Chris Morris, Armando Iannucci and David Mitchell amongst his comedy influences.



His cabinet is heaving with the number of awards he has won. He won Comedy Knights Comedian Of The Year in 2015, was a finalist in the BBC New Comedy Award 2016 and won the Amused Moose Laugh Off.



He has also scooped the Amused National New Comic Award at the 2015 Edinburgh Fringe – the same accolade that Sarah Millican and Jack Whitehall won in the past.



His background is an advertising copywriter and his advice to new comedians starting out is “just be funny”. Useful stuff!



He’s signed to Off the Kerb productions – a prestigious comedian management company who also look after the likes of Michael McIntyre, Alan Carr, Jo Brand, Jack Dee and Josh Widdicombe.



Top Gear and Extra Gear’s Rory Reid described him as “very funny” – so no pressure, George.



Here’s a clip of Lewis doing some standup. Apologies for the bad audio syncing.



He’s pretty funny!

Reid confirmed to Jalopnik on Twitter that Extra Gear’s format would not be changing drastically, but it will be different. He and Chris Harris still will be on every show, though.

What can you expect from Extra Gear this season? According to the BBC:

The trio will reveal specially shot behind the scenes content from some of the most iconic films in the new series, Chris Harris takes a closer look at cars which feature in the main show with a hot lap of the Top Gear track and seek out any funny moments and deleted scenes that didn’t make Top Gear’s final cut.

Hey, that all sounds pretty good to me!