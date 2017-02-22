McLaren's 720S Test Drivers Are Really Just Paid HooligansStef SchraderToday 12:46pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayMcLaren 720SMcLarentest driversHOTDMcLaren Super SeriesMcLaren P14191EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF GIF via McLaren Automotive If McLaren is going to hop onto the Drift Mode bandwagon, they have to test it out somehow. Perhaps the most enviable man in the world is McLaren Automotive Chief Test Driver Chris Goodwin, who gets to use sweet sideways action to shake down McLaren’s newest offerings, including the upcoming 720S. “Drifting isn’t just about showboating and having fun,” Goodwin explains. “It actually teaches us quite a lot about the car and drives us in a direction that serves every driver in an everyday driving situation on the road.” Advertisement It’s also fun, though. Very fun. And fun to watch. The new 720S is the latest in McLaren’s Super Series of cars, which will be powered by a massive, all-new twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine. It sounds just as lovely as you’d think it would in this video. Advertisement Goodwin credits the mid-engine layout, ultra-stiff, ultra-light MonoCage II carbon fiber chassis, trick suspension and tires for making the 720S a perfectly controllable rad little drift monster. Exceeding the limits of those new tires’ grip is yet another way the team at McLaren can learn about the car’s behavior. The new car drops in full at the Geneva International Motor Show on March 7. In the meantime, I shall continue to be very jealous of Chris Goodwin. Everything You Need To Know About McLaren's Newest ToyEven McLarens Will Have Drift Mode NowHere Is The New McLaren 720S Way Before You're Supposed To See ItHere's What We Know About The All-New 4.0-Liter V8 In The McLaren 720SStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply19 repliesLeave a reply