Something tells me that this tale of two Mustangs was, in fact, the worst of times.

Facebook user Damien Miller uploaded an unfortunate—but predictable!—video of these Mustang drivers around 1 a.m. ET on Sunday, which Miller said crashed while “trying to show off” on the way out of a car meet. Isn’t that how all of these stories start?

Miller had Scottsdale, Arizona tagged as the location for the video on Facebook. While a search of the local news stations didn’t yield stories or details about a Mustang wreck, someone uploaded an aerial view of a crash cleanup to YouTube that matched the setting from Miller’s video.

Perhaps mom wasn’t right when she said there’s safety in numbers—at least, not in Mustang numbers.