Maybe Americans Have No Idea What They Want In Self-Driving CarsRyan FeltonToday 1:54pmFiled to: self-driving carsautonomous vehiclescar technologyAAA841EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Photo: AP The narrative over the last few years has been (expectedly) that Americans are nervous about self-driving cars hitting the road, but they’re jazzed about the prospect of having the technology in their own vehicle—but maybe they don’t want to pay extra for it! Perhaps we just have no idea what we want in AVs. This comes from the AAA, which released a study on Tuesday that reaffirmed much of this: For one thing, a majority of Americans aren’t pumped about sharing the road with self-driving cars, which isn’t exactly a boneheaded sentiment—mixing human-driven and robot cars will likely cause innumerable problems on its own. Advertisement Advertisement Nonetheless, the AAA study found that 59 percent of Americans want autonomous features in their next vehicle, despite the fact that 78 percent said they’re afraid to drive in a self-driving car. Huh. Photo: AAA AAA says the disparity is probably explained by American drivers being ready to embrace autonomous technology, however “they are not ready to give up full control.” Lucky for them, ceding full control to a robot car is some time away. Perhaps the most interesting thing of the AAA study is that only 41 percent of millennials said they’ll feel less safe about sharing the road with autonomous vehicles. Now if only they could improve on how they buy a car. Recommended StoriesOnly One In Four Americans Trust Autonomous Vehicles Right NowDon't Believe The Hype About A Driverless Society Being Just A Few Years AwayFord CEO's Biggest Concern About Self-Driving Cars Is Something That Will Obviously HappenRyan Feltonryan.felton@jalopnik.com@ryanfelton13Transportation & Technology Reporter, JalopnikReply84 repliesLeave a reply