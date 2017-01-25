Man With Finger Of God Flicks Semi Truck Out Of LaneTom McParlandToday 9:11amFiled to: LOLCarsTraffic4910EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF WHAT IS THIS? A DRIVER WITH POWERS BEYOND THAT OF MERE MORTALS? A “SUPER-MAN”, PERHAPS? ARE OUR HIGHWAYS NO LONGER SAFE?Just look at how effortlessly he just flicks that massive truck into the other lane! This menace must be stopped. First, he pushes slowpokes out of the left lane. What’s next, squashing cars? Hurling vehicles from parking spaces? PINCHING HEADS UNTIL THEY EXPLODE? Advertisement Who will save us from this all-powerful giant of the roadways?Recommended StoriesPlease Laugh At These California Drivers Flummoxed By Rain Car Gets Ultimate Revenge On Man Blocking Its Tailpipe Gross But Impressive: Watch A Grandpa Drive An Audi Into 12,000 Liters Of Coca-ColaTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply49 repliesLeave a reply