GIF

WHAT IS THIS? A DRIVER WITH POWERS BEYOND THAT OF MERE MORTALS? A “SUPER-MAN”, PERHAPS? ARE OUR HIGHWAYS NO LONGER SAFE?



Just look at how effortlessly he just flicks that massive truck into the other lane! This menace must be stopped. First, he pushes slowpokes out of the left lane. What’s next, squashing cars? Hurling vehicles from parking spaces? PINCHING HEADS UNTIL THEY EXPLODE?

Who will save us from this all-powerful giant of the roadways?