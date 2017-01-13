GIF GIF via LiveLeak

Sometimes all that stands between you and certain annihilation is the ability of an out of control driver to hold a vehicle sideways for just long enough.



This van seems to be inadvertently pulling off a Saudi-style drift show, where a car—usually a big sedan instead of a van—swings to and fro to show off.



Fortunately for everyone potentially in this van’s path, the van swings around in just such a way to hit a building at the end—but no people. Phew.

