Man Saved From Certain Annihilation By Drift
Stef Schrader
Today 1:06pm

Sometimes all that stands between you and certain annihilation is the ability of an out of control driver to hold a vehicle sideways for just long enough. This van seems to be inadvertently pulling off a Saudi-style drift show, where a car—usually a big sedan instead of a van—swings to and fro to show off.

Fortunately for everyone potentially in this van's path, the van swings around in just such a way to hit a building at the end—but no people. Phew.