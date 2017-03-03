Mad Geniuses Built A Working Hellcat Drivetrain Into This CrateJason TorchinskyToday 1:55pmFiled to: Crate EnginesCar TechHemi1235EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF There’s something perversely wonderful about this. Advertisement It’s a Dodge Hellcat, just, you know, minus the car. It’s a big 707 horsepower pressboard pallet with the entire guts from that car in it: engine, transmission, pedals, instruments, steering wheel, everything. Crate engines are nothing new, but there’s still something wonderfully strange about seeing them come to life in an actual crate.These turnkey, entire-guts-of-a-car setups are being sold by Cleveland Power and Performance, among other places, and that’s where this video came from. They claim this one is the first and only Hellcat turnkey palle Advertisement Modern drive-by-wire systems mean that getting all this stuff to work outside of the context of actually being installed in a car is easier than ever, and the range of what these drivetrains and instruments and controls can be shoved into is the sort of thing that makes your mind wander to unhealthy places.So, ready to build the fastest, stupidest Rascal Scooter in the world? You know what to do.Hat tip to Paulo!This reminds me of those Soviet experiments where they kept dog heads aliveWhat's The Best Crate Engine?Ford Built An Engine So Small They Were Able To Send It Through Airport SecurityIt's Back In The Back: How To Put An Engine In A Vintage BeetleJason Torchinskyjason@jalopnik.com@JasonTorchinskySenior Editor, Jalopnik • 1973 VW Beetle, 1973 Reliant Scimitar*, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV*, 2006 Scion xB *not running right nowReply123 repliesLeave a reply