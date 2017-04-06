All Photo Credits: Fredrik Etoall/Adamsky Management Commission For Lynk & Co.

Mysterious Lynk & Co is the unfathomable car share brand that sits between Volvo and its Chinese owner Geely, with Volvo architecture coming from one side and an incomprehensible business plan on the other.

All Photo Credits: Fredrik Etoall/Adamsky Management Commission For Lynk & Co.

So far we’ve only seen a crossover from them, but here’s what appears to be the company’s next concept sedan sent to us from Bart in the Netherlands and AutoRAI.nl.



Advertisement

It looks kind of awesome.

All Photo Credits: Fredrik Etoall/Adamsky Management Commission For Lynk & Co.

The pictures are from photographer Fredrik Etoall and posted on Adamsky Management. Oddly, while Lynk is currently airing an ad that Etoall made for Lynk previewing this concept, Lynk has not yet actually shown the car itself.



Advertisement

Did Etoall post these pictures early? Is Lynk really bad at the Internet? I don’t know. But this appears to be the car in question.

All Photo Credits: Fredrik Etoall/Adamsky Management Commission For Lynk & Co.

There’s no point in going over too many details of this thing, as it’s clearly a concept car. Look at the completely fantasy rear suicide door mounts. Look at the skinny door mirrors. Look at the gigantic wheels with no suspension travel.



All Photo Credits: Fredrik Etoall/Adamsky Management Commission For Lynk & Co.

Also the driver’s seat is purple. Just the driver’s seat.



All Photo Credits: Fredrik Etoall/Adamsky Management Commission For Lynk & Co.

Still, it’s cool to see what Volvo’s architecture can be made to look like.

