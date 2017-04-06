Mysterious Lynk & Co is the unfathomable car share brand that sits between Volvo and its Chinese owner Geely, with Volvo architecture coming from one side and an incomprehensible business plan on the other.
So far we’ve only seen a crossover from them, but here’s what appears to be the company’s next concept sedan sent to us from Bart in the Netherlands and AutoRAI.nl.
Advertisement
It looks kind of awesome.
The pictures are from photographer Fredrik Etoall and posted on Adamsky Management. Oddly, while Lynk is currently airing an ad that Etoall made for Lynk previewing this concept, Lynk has not yet actually shown the car itself.
Advertisement
Did Etoall post these pictures early? Is Lynk really bad at the Internet? I don’t know. But this appears to be the car in question.
There’s no point in going over too many details of this thing, as it’s clearly a concept car. Look at the completely fantasy rear suicide door mounts. Look at the skinny door mirrors. Look at the gigantic wheels with no suspension travel.
Also the driver’s seat is purple. Just the driver’s seat.
Still, it’s cool to see what Volvo’s architecture can be made to look like.