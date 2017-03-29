Lyft Is Not A 'Better Boyfriend'Ryan Felton31 minutes agoFiled to: lyftubercar technologyride-hailing48EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkLyft CEO John Zimmer. Photo: APUber has had a relentless year of scandals, spurring the logical conclusion that its arch-rival Lyft is now in a position to capitalize. John Zimmer, Lyft’s president, spoke at length on Tuesday with Time about how his company’s attempting to do just that—and it’s ridiculous.AdvertisementAt a moment when Uber’s reeling from allegations of rampant sexism, a perception of arrogant leadership, and seemingly underhanded tactics to pushback on regulators, it’s easy to suggest to consumers to simply switch apps. It’s just a click of the button! Zimmer seems to think there’s more to it. “We’re woke. Our community is woke, and the U.S. population is woke,” Lyft President John Zimmer told Time. “There’s an awakening … Our vote matters, our choice matters, the seat we take matters.”Except the seat you take in an a Lyft isn’t much different from that of an Uber, even if Zimmer thinks his company is “a better boyfriend.”