This year Lotus showed up to the party, and brought with them the best example of “Vehicle Showing Brand’s Color Scheme” anywhere in the entire Tokyo Auto Salon. The Lotus 3-Eleven easily outclassed all but the actually-used-in-a-race racing livery at the Salon.

Oh, yeah, and the other Lotus examples were nice, too.

Greens and yellows seem like a big theme this year across the Salon, and I’m all for it. It brings out my eyes (they’re green).

