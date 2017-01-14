Lotus Has The Best Livery At Tokyo Auto Salon 2017Kat Callahan (鮎川きお)30 minutes agoFiled to: Jalopnik EastTokyo Auto SalonTASTAS2017Lotus22EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink This year Lotus showed up to the party, and brought with them the best example of “Vehicle Showing Brand’s Color Scheme” anywhere in the entire Tokyo Auto Salon. The Lotus 3-Eleven easily outclassed all but the actually-used-in-a-race racing livery at the Salon. Oh, yeah, and the other Lotus examples were nice, too. Greens and yellows seem like a big theme this year across the Salon, and I’m all for it. It brings out my eyes (they’re green).Recommended StoriesThe S660 Neo Classic Is Even Better For 2017The S660 Neo Classic Is The Retro Honda Design We Wish Was RealThis May Be The Most Customizable Car On The PlanetKat Callahan (鮎川きお)kat.callahan@jalopnik.com@JezebelKatCorrespondent, Asia at Jalopnik. Lover of the Oxford Comma, despite AP Style, and the Commonwealth "S."Reply2 repliesLeave a reply