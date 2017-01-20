Lose Yourself And All Sight Of This Car In This Twin-Turbo 370Z's Tire SmokeStef SchraderToday 1:00pmFiled to: Hoon of the DayChris ForsbergdriftingWillow SpringsHOTDNissan 370ZNissan81EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWhat’s the best way to test out a new drift build? By taking the Internet masses along for the ride and filling a camera’s lens with tire smoke, duh. Advertisement This is pro drifter Chris Forsberg’s new twin-turbo Nissan 370Z, which he shook down at Willow Springs International Raceway’s Streets of Willow course. It’s loud. It turns tires to dust. Did we also mention that it’s loud? We like it. Feats Of SidewaysDrifting A Porsche 911 R Up A Snowy Mountain Is A Very Expensive Adrenaline Rush You Don't Need An Expensive Car To Drift Like A Badass Forget Horse Riding And Nature Hikes, Let's Kill Tires At Drift CampStef Schraderstef.schrader@jalopnik.com@stefthepefEditor, Black Flag. 1984 "Porschelump" 944 race car, 2010 Mitsubishi Lancer GTS.Reply8 repliesLeave a reply