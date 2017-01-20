What’s the best way to test out a new drift build? By taking the Internet masses along for the ride and filling a camera’s lens with tire smoke, duh.



This is pro drifter Chris Forsberg’s new twin-turbo Nissan 370Z, which he shook down at Willow Springs International Raceway’s Streets of Willow course.



It’s loud. It turns tires to dust. Did we also mention that it’s loud? We like it.

