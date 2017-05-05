I was supposed to go cover the Shanghai Auto Show, as a guest of automaker Geely/Lynk & Co. For reasons that may or may not have to do with China denying me a visa—it’s all very hush-hush, you see, although they may have deemed the Chinese people aren’t ready for my ideas—I was unable to attend. In a lovely gesture to help quell the pain of my rejection, my favorite contact at Geely, Ash, sent me a lovely packet of Chinese stick-on-your-car crap.
You may also like
Recent from Jason Torchinsky
- 25
- 580
- 68.7K
Jalopnik · Jason Torchinsky
Delta Kicks Family With Two Toddlers Off Flight For Inane Reason
- 47
- 193
- 37.7K
Truck Yeah · Jason Torchinsky
Behold The Beautiful Madness Of What Brazil Did To Ford Trucks
Kinja is in read-only mode. We are working to restore service.