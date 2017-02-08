Listen To The 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon Growl Like An Angry BearTom McParlandToday 9:31amFiled to: MERCEDES-BENZ AMG E63 S WAGONMercedesWagonsE63527EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF You can have your AMG GT sports cars and their silly alphabet iterations, your insanely opulent Maybachs, your hulking G-Wagens. I say the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon is the best car in the Mercedes lineup. It’s coming to America and it sounds glorious. For those of you just tuning in, here’s a brief refresh as to why this is the Benz to buy over anything else. It has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque to bring the E63 to 60 mph in about 3.4 seconds. It has all-wheel-drive for safe traction in bad weather and a drift mode for when traction seems a bit overrated. Advertisement Of course, the E63 comes with all the luxurious and technological accouterments that would expect from a German executive car. But what makes this model better than all the others that are adorned with the three-pointed star is that all of these of wonderful things are housed in wagon form, which is the superior body style when you need one vehicle to do it all.My logic is sound and all other arguments are invalid. Thank you and good day.Very nice, but inferior Mercedes models if you insistThe 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Is The One You WantThe Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Cabriolet Is A Hilariously Expensive Way To Hate RainI Let A 2017 Mercedes E300 Kind Of Drive Me AroundTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply52 repliesLeave a reply