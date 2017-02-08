GIF

You can have your AMG GT sports cars and their silly alphabet iterations, your insanely opulent Maybachs, your hulking G-Wagens. I say the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon is the best car in the Mercedes lineup. It’s coming to America and it sounds glorious.



For those of you just tuning in, here’s a brief refresh as to why this is the Benz to buy over anything else. It has a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that makes 603 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque to bring the E63 to 60 mph in about 3.4 seconds. It has all-wheel-drive for safe traction in bad weather and a drift mode for when traction seems a bit overrated.



Of course, the E63 comes with all the luxurious and technological accouterments that would expect from a German executive car. But what makes this model better than all the others that are adorned with the three-pointed star is that all of these of wonderful things are housed in wagon form, which is the superior body style when you need one vehicle to do it all.



My logic is sound and all other arguments are invalid. Thank you and good day.

