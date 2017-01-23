Last year at Tokyo Auto Salon, Lexus had a pretty large booth that mimicked some kind of Nordic dance club bar one might see in Oslo or Stockholm, all white and glass and steel, with flashing lights, dancers, and Lexus staffers in thin, crisp reflective suits. This year? Carbon fiber race cars. That’s it.

Advertisement

I’m not complaining. That’s a lot of damn carbon fiber.

Lexus’s contributions this year were the SUPER GT LC500 and the RCF GT 3. Not exactly things you can swing by your local dealer and pick up. While both were quite incredible, they didn’t give much of an indication as to what Lexus’s line-up is or would be, and wouldn’t be very helpful in making a purchasing decision.

Advertisement

But they sure were pretty.

Lexus Nexus

The Lexus RC F GT3 Proves The Best Application For Lexus' Grille Is 'Menacing Race Car'
The Lexus LC 500 Coupe Starts At $92,000
The New 2018 Lexus LS500 Gets A Twin-Turbo V6 And Drives Around Pedestrians