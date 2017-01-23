Lexus Brought Carbon Fiber Race Cars And Nothing Else To Tokyo Auto SalonKat Callahan (鮎川きお)Today 9:38amFiled to: Jalopnik EastTokyo Auto SalonTASTAS2017LexusCarbon Fiber187EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Last year at Tokyo Auto Salon, Lexus had a pretty large booth that mimicked some kind of Nordic dance club bar one might see in Oslo or Stockholm, all white and glass and steel, with flashing lights, dancers, and Lexus staffers in thin, crisp reflective suits. This year? Carbon fiber race cars. That’s it. Advertisement I’m not complaining. That’s a lot of damn carbon fiber. Lexus’s contributions this year were the SUPER GT LC500 and the RCF GT 3. Not exactly things you can swing by your local dealer and pick up. While both were quite incredible, they didn’t give much of an indication as to what Lexus’s line-up is or would be, and wouldn’t be very helpful in making a purchasing decision. Advertisement But they sure were pretty.Lexus NexusThe Lexus RC F GT3 Proves The Best Application For Lexus' Grille Is 'Menacing Race Car'The Lexus LC 500 Coupe Starts At $92,000The New 2018 Lexus LS500 Gets A Twin-Turbo V6 And Drives Around PedestriansKat Callahan (鮎川きお)kat.callahan@jalopnik.com@JezebelKatCorrespondent, Asia at Jalopnik. Lover of the Oxford Comma, despite AP Style, and the Commonwealth "S."Reply18 repliesLeave a reply