The last time we checked up on Elio Motors, the automaker with hopes of producing a weird three-wheeled street car with a ridiculously low selling point, it was staring down a $123 million deficit with only about $100,000 in the bank. But it hasn’t built a single car yet. So a lawmaker in Louisiana, which facilitated a deal for Elio to setup shop in a shuttered General Motors plant, is calling for an investigation into why Elio was chosen over over two separate manufacturers.
