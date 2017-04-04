GIF

What you are about to see is both amazing and disturbing. A Chinese martial arts expert has just broken his previous record of towing five cars with just his testicles, this time by pulling seven cars. What have you done with your life?



According to the Daily Mail, Ye Wei managed to move seven Audis using a rope attached to his genitals on March 30 in China’s Shandong Province. He was able to pull the vehicles 26 feet. The 39-year-old previously held the record of pulling five cars, which he set last year.



Now you may be wondering how a man is able to do such a thing given that most people know that that area can be a bit painful. As Jalopnik’s resident Kung Fu practitioner, I can tell you that in Chinese martial arts, there is something known as iron body (or iron shirt) training. It takes years and years of practice and the goal is to make the human body able to withstand superhuman amounts of pain and damage and come away unscathed.



This is done through a long combination of mental and physical conditioning and the ability to send energy, or Chi, to a specific region. You may have seen this type of training simulated in movies or demonstrated live when someone breaks a coconut with their hands (much harder than it looks) or has a wooden rod broken on their arm or leg. Each body part can be conditioned to do amazing things, like towing several two-ton vehicles with a very sensitive area.



It is not recommended that you try this at home.

