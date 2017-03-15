Koenigsegg's Mad Genius CEO Can Track Every Koenigsegg Customer Car From His PhoneTom McParlandToday 1:45pmFiled to: KoenigseggChristian von KoenigseggOTA666EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink Image Credit: Koenigsegg Mad genius and gravity skeptic Christian von Koenigsegg takes special pride in his cars. So much so that he is able to track the whereabouts of almost every one of them with his smartphone, because it allows him to have a personal connection with each customer to optimize their ownership experience. Koenigsegg spoke with CarBuzz at the Geneva Motor Show about his ability to see every single GPS equipped car anywhere on the globe. He has a specially developed app on his phone where he can bring up the location and activity of each vehicle. This might sound like some intrusive “Big Brother” stuff, but it’s more like OnStar with the very guy who made your supercar. Christian says he uses this information to gather data and feedback as to how these cars are used so he can make constant improvements to current and future models. Advertisement Advertisement Every Koenigsegg has a built-in app as well that allows them to receive 4G over-the-air updates for their cars directly from Sweden, very similar to how Tesla will send updates to its fleet of vehicles. In addition, each owner can GPS locate their own car in case they forgot where to park it as well as get lap times and racetrack stats if they choose to let their ‘Segg loose at a local circuit.This software came in handy when Christian himself owned some poor fool on Twitter who claimed to be driving a One:1 when, in fact, that was not the case. Koenigsegg: Cool APEX: The Story Of The Hypercar Shows That Something Better Is (Always) PossibleWhy Does Koenigsegg Have A Ghost On All Their Cars?Just Listen To The Good Sound Of The Original Koenigsegg PrototypeTom McParlandautomatchconsulting@gmail.comTom is a contributing writer for Jalopnik and runs AutomatchConsulting.com. He saves people money and takes the hassle out of buying or leasing a car. Reply66 repliesLeave a reply